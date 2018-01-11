Aug. 9

Stephanie M. Hartley, at large, Xenia, guilty drug abuse instruments, fines $767, 60 days, 20 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within years and successful completion of probation.

Christopher J. Gore, 73 Lowell Road, Xenia, guilty receiving stolen property, fines $249, 180 days, 180 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Aug. 10

Samuel T. Mckee, 400 Thelma Ave., Xenia, reduced charge aggravated menacing, fines $648, 180 days, two suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Aug. 11

Allen E. Harding, 984 North Monroe Court, Xenia, guilty drug paraphernalia, fines $375, 30 days, two suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Aug. 14

Adam J. Randall, 1108 Spegele Court, Xenia, guilty violating TPO, fines $598, 180 days, 27 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Austin L. Williamson, 572 Eavey St., Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $390, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.