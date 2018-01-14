Aug. 15

Dustin M. Davis, 13 N. Buckles Ave., Jamestown, guilty possession of controlled substance, fines $289.

David L. Lawson, 609 Lane Drive, Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $583, 90 days four suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Aug. 17

Vanessa R. Horsley, 906 Tomahawk Trail, Xenia, guilty assault, fines $527, 180 days, seven suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Deointae L. Clancy, 36A Leaman St., Xenia, guilty possession of controlled substance, fines $260.

Aug. 18

William A. Bolser, 1804 Whitt St., Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $197, 90 days, 21 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Isrile S. Smith, 1965 Commonwealth Drive, Xenia, guilty receiving stolen property, fines $747, 180 days, 22 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation, 50 hours of community service.

Bradley T. Earley, 230 Newport Road, Xenia, guilty receiving stolen property, fines $514, 180 days.

Aug. 21

Steven R. Jones, 137 N. Columbus St., Xenia, guilty assault, fines $503, 180 days, 13 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jason A. Curtis, 2145 Nebraska Drive, Xenia, guilty violating TPO, fines $787, 60 days, 10 suspended. Jail suspended on condition of successful completion of probation.

Joshua D. Horner, 176 Orange St. Apt. 2, Xenia, guilty receiving stolen property, fines $385, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violations within five years.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.