Aug. 23

Brandon N. Crute, 404 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, guilty trespass on fishing pond, fines $547, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Justin R. Smith, 114 N. Main St., Cedarville, guilty receiving stolen property, fines $316, 180 days, 30 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Aug. 24

Jason Lawson, at large, Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $182, 180 days, 22 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years. Defendent on post relief control.

Michael W. Stutz, 4275 Bayberry Cove, Bellbrook, reduced charge unauthorized use of property, fines $325, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five Years. Defendant not to be on property of any Greene County Wal-mart for two years.

Richard L. Hester, 697 North Richard Drive, Xenia, guilty violating protection order, fines $685, 180 days, four suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of two years probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

