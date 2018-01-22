Aug. 23

Wesley S. Smith, 894 Omard Drive, Xenia, guilty cruelty to animal, fines $374.40, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and defendant shall not own, board, keep, home, or otherwise possess a dog for two years.

Aug. 25

James Mossbarger II, 216 Stelton Road 2, Xenia, guilty aggravated menacing, fines $382, 180 days, 20 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Steven Fyffe, 263 Bedford Ave., Xenia, guilty sexual imposition, fines $700, 60 days, 20 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years. Defendant must comply and have no contact on the property of any Xenia Community School Property for five years.

David W. Bowermaster, 147 North Detroit St. 24, Xenia, guilty domestic violence, fines $707, 180 days, 26 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Carl M. Johnson, 984 North Monroe, Xenia, guilty criminal damaging, fines $364, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Aug. 28

John M. Ross, 1885 Arapaho Drive, Xenia, obstructing official business, fines $240.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

