Sept. 5

Nathanial S. Marling, 1400 Hickman Road 112, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $400, 30 days, eight suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Joshua D. Yerian, 1062 Boston Court, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $435, 30 days, two suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation.

Kristy L. Smith, 580 Newport Road 2A, Xenia, guilty endangering children, fines $485, 180 days, 180 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jill N. Jones, 2727 Penewit Road, Spring Valley, reduced charge criminal mischief, fines $661, 60 days, 60 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Sept. 7

Shawn M. Spears, 3182 Wyoming Drive, Xenia, guilty theft, fines $416, 180 days, 20 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Jerry L. Wells, 61 Kays Way, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $468, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Melissa S. Wells, 61 Kays Way, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $389, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.