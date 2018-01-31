Jan. 11
Tiffini M. Gilbert, 2121 Beaver Valley Road, Beavercreek, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 60 days, 60 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.
Heather E. Medley, 115 Tri State Road, Texarcana, Texas, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended.Good behavior for one year. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for one year.
Justin D. Morris, 1432 Raybell Drive, Xenia, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Supervised probation for up to two years, assessment for mental health and follow-up. Good behavior for two years.
Colton S. Booth, 125 Douglas Drive, Lewisburg, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from Caddy’s Tap House for two years.
Andrew S. Ricica, 3042 Willowbrook Way, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $365 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Complete 56 hours of community service.
Marcus L. Rynolds, 1212 Stone Ridge Drive Apt. E, Columbus, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.
Antonio Greene, 2436 Fairport St., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.
Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.