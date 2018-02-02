Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 17

11:12 a.m. — Residential Alarm 900 block of Stevenson Road.

12:11 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 200 block of Kinsey Road.

12:52 p.m. — Protection Order Violation 300 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

1:19 p.m. — Noise Complaint 300 block of Stelton Road.

3:03 p.m. — Harassment 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

4:03 p.m. — Harassment 200 block of Roselawn Drive.

7:45 p.m. — Theft 900 block of North Detroit Street.

8:52 p.m. — Weapons/Shots Fired 1100 block of North Detroit Street.

9:36 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1900 block of West Park Square.

10:23 p.m. — Welfare Check 400 block of East Second Street.

10:45 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 2100 block of Maryland Drive.

Jan. 18

1:30 a.m. — Domestic Dispute West Main Street and Hospitality Drive.

5:11 a.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 1000 block of Dayton Avenue.

6:36 a.m. — Breaking and Entering 21 block of Drake Drive.

10:32 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1800 block of Kylemore Drive.

10:44 a.m. — Property Damage Crash North Detroit Street and Kinsey Road.

1:14 p.m. — Criminal Damaging 1 block of Charles Street.

3:04 p.m. — Residential Alarm 300 block of Mount Vernon Drive.

3:20 p.m. — Personal Injury Crash 600 block of North Detroit Street.

3:50 p.m. — Disturbance 400 block of West Main Street.

3:54 p.m. — Property Damage Crash 1600 block of North Detroit Street.

4:01 p.m. — Disturbance East Second and South Whiteman streets.

5:02 p.m. — Suspicious Person 900 block of South Detroit Street.

5:16 p.m. — Drug Activity 100 block of High Street.

5:20 p.m. — Theft 20 block of Paceline Court.

5:29 p.m. — Disturbance 600 block of West Second Street.

6:58 p.m. — Disturbance 500 block of East Church Street.

7:40 p.m. — Crash with Unknown Injuries West Market and West Church streets.

8:03 p.m. — Burglary 200 block of California Street.

9:01 p.m. — Hit/Run Crash 1700 block of West Park Square.

9:27 p.m. — Fight 1000 block of North Bickett Road, Xenia Township.

9:28 p.m. — Burglary 200 block of West Third Street.

9:41 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint 1000 block of Arkansas Drive.

10:47 p.m. — Suspicious Person North Detroit and East Church streets.

11:51 p.m. — Property Damage Crash Dakota Dr and Michigan drives.

