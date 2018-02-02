Jan. 11

Robert A. Isaac, 1900 Spangler Road Lot 51, Fairborn, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control, drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Jan. 16

Tera L. Smith, 1536 N Euclid Ave., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Banned from Meijer stores. Complete 24 hours of community service.

David P. Firmin, 11 1/2 S. Central Ave., Fairborn, no contest criminal damages, $265 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. Extend current supervised community control up to two years. Banned from the Hilton Garden Inn. Ninety days added to current alcohol monitor.

Buddy R. Gardner, 69 Rowland Drive, Fairborn, guilty assault, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control. Complete drug and alcohol assessment.

Omar H. Shah, 8370 Paragon Road, Centerville, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Complete two-day driver intervention program.

Austin D. Steinman, 2219 Bandit Trail, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

