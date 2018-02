Jan. 19

1:47 a.m. — Noise Complaint 400 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

1:56 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 1900 block of Harner Drive.

3:33 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 600 block of North Galloway Street.

6:36 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1900 block of Harner Drive.

6:52 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 200 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

10:17 a.m. — Criminal Damaging 1700 block of Deer Creek Drive.

11:28 a.m. — Theft 400 block of Franklin Avenue.

1:13 p.m. — Theft 40 block of East Main Street.

1:58 p.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 100 block of West Main Street.

3:34 p.m. — Drug Activity 100 block of North Detroit Street.

6:03 p.m. — Suspicious Object 100 block of California Street.

6:22 p.m. — Disturbance 400 block of East Third Street.

6:41 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery 600 block of North Richard Drive.

7:05 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 10 block of Fredrick Drive.

8:12 p.m. — Harassment 2600 block of Wyoming Drive.

8:50 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive.

9:36 p.m. — 911 Hang Up 600 block of Sutton Drive.

11:39 p.m. — Juvenile Complaint Atkinson Driveand Whitt Street.

11:49 p.m. — Criminal Damaging North Detroit Street and Country Club Drive.

Jan. 20

1:40 a.m. — Disturbance 700 block of Buckskin Trail.

2:28 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle South Columbus and Hill streets.

3:19 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1600 block of Bowman Drive.

8:23 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 300 block of Kinsey Road.

10:18 a.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 70 block of Hospitality Drive.

12:50 p.m. — Hit/Run Crash Smith Avenue and Weaver Street.

12:52 p.m. — Assault 300 block of Home Avenue.