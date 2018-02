Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 22

2:08 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 80 block of South Progress Drive.

5:22 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1300 block of Burnett Drive.

5:27 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1600 block of North Detroit Street.

7:06 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 800 block of West Second Street.

7:15 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 8 block of West Second Street.

9:14 a.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 1 block of East Main Street.

9:24 a.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 100 block of East Main Street.

11:03 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 700 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

12:39 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 100 block of Kansas Drive.

1:43 p.m. — Theft 1800 block of Whitt Street.

2:01 p.m. — Intoxicated Subject 100 block of North Allison Avenue.

3:05 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 100 block of Kansas Drive.

5:26 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1330 Burnett Drive.

5:35 p.m. — Criminal Damaging 1000 block of Boston Court.

6:29 p.m. — Domestic Dispute 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

7:16 p.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 500 block of Dayton Avenue.

7:37 p.m. — Harassment 700 block of Dowdell Avenue.

8:17 p.m. — Animal Complaint 2000 block of Commonwealth Drive.

9:47 p.m. — Burglary 1900 block of Iowa Drive.

9:48 p.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1900 block of West Park Square.

11:48 p.m. — Disturbance 1100 block of North Detroit Street.

11:51 p.m. — Suspicious Person 2 block of West Main Street.