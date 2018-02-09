Jan. 18

Derius J. Johnson, 3060 Sagebrook Drive, Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fred L. Tipton III, 5726 Traymore Drive, Huber Heights, guilty assault, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years. Good behavior for two years. Compliance with children services.

Jan. 22

Elvira Mejia De Roman, 2519 Bushnell Ave., Dayton, no contest petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Banned from Kohl’s stores. No future similar violation for one year.

Jacob M. Nelson, 610 Cascadilla Lane, Crestedview, Co., guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Danette K. Collins, 3560 Alvera Court, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended.Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Enhyeb A. Andebrhan, 1275 Springwood Lane, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

