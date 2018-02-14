Sept. 14

William S. Smyth, 100 Ryder, Bellbrook, guilty assault, fines $586 fines, 180 days, 26 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Dylan Rothwell, 1196 Boyd Land, Xenia, guilty criminal damaging, fines $375, 90 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years, 24 hours of community service.

Sept. 18

Elissia G. Perez, 1885 North Lakeman Drive, Bellbrook, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $707, 30 days, 3 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years. Successful completion of three years probation.

Edgar A. J. Carrillo, 1885 North Lakeman Drive, Bellbrook, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $804, 30 days, 3 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within six years and successful completion of probation.

Haley D. Venable, 3480 Houston Road, Waynesville, reduced charge negligent assault, fines $592, 60 days, 18 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation. Anger management must seek full time and must work on obtaining GED.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

