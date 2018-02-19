Jan. 25

Anthony E. Mussetter, 1036 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 175 suspended. Sixty-day alcohol monitor, two years good behavior and no future similar violations. Assessment for drug/alcohol and one year operator’s license suspension.

Kyle P. Williams, 2434 Forest Home Ave., Dayton, guilty criminal mischief, $315 fines, 60 days, 49 suspended. Community control for up to two years. Assessment for mental health and follow up. Good behavior for two years.

Jan. 26

Dustin G. Sisco, 4058 Ryland Drive, Springfield, no contest discharge firearm, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violations one year.

Jan. 29

Damian L. Armstrong Jr., 455 Forrest Ave. Apt. 10, Dayton, guilty domestic violence, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Compliance with Dayton Municipal Court probation.

David S. Sauders, 366 Gilbert Ave., Fairborn, guilty endander child, $365 fines, 180 days, 130 suspended. No good time up to two years supervised community control, good behavior for two years compliance with any court ordered plan.

Amber B. Mattern, 4849 N River Road, Springfield, guilty violation of TPO, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended.Up to two years of supervised community control.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

