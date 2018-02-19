Sept. 20

Kentrell Slater, 3455 Province St., Fairborn, reduced charge obstructing official business, fines $467, 90 days, two suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Sept. 22

William C. Malcolm Jr, at large, Xenia, guilty theft, fines $215, 180 days, two suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and not to be on property of Xenia Kroger for two years.

Tiffany M. Cambron, 244 Church St., Waynesville, guilty possession of criminal tools, fines $540, 180 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Sept. 25

Isrile S. Smith, at large, Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $334, 90 days, 56 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Michael D. Rogers, 231 Orchard St., Xenia, guilty obstructing official business, fines $301.

John A. Gifford, 793 Richard Drive, Xenia, guilty possession of controlled substance, fines $698, 180 days, two suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

