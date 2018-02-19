Jan. 25

Orville N. Law Jr., 1415 Emery Ave., Springfield, guilty OVI, physical control ,$1,005 fines, 180 days, 50 suspended. No future similar violations for three years. Supervised community control three years and alcohol monitor. Good behavior three years.

Chet A. Kemp, 2105 Wellington Court, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. No future similar violations two years, three-day driver intervention program. Community control one year.

Julio C. Rodriguez-Perez, 2612 Hazelwood Ave., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations two years and three-day driver intervention program.

Joshua R. Skaggs, 1840 Brookline Ave., Dayton, guilty physical control, $365 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Two years good behavior, no future similar violations and two years supervised probation.

Anthony E. Mussetter, 1036 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. One year operator’s licence suspension three-day driver intervention program. Two years good behavior and no future similar violations. assessment for drug/alcohol and two years supervised probation.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.