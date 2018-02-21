Sept. 25

Alexandra D. Davis, 33 Nelson, Jamestown, guilty violating PTO, fines $411, 90 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Dustin R. Elliot, 370 W. Market St. B4, Xenia, guilty assault, fines $325, 180 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years, two hours community service.

Kelly J. Clemons, 503 Margaret Drive, Fairborn, guilty possession of controlled substance and marijuana drug paraphernalia, fines $420.

Sept. 26

Jason A. Curtis, 1930 Pennsylvania Drive, Xenia, guilty assault, fines $434, 180 days, 150 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Stephen A. Watson, 2915 Wyoming Drive, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $625, 30 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Nhylan N. Burton, 1400 Brush Row Road #2 229B Foundation Hall II, Wilberforce,guilty theft, fines $465, 180 days, 150 suspended. Jail suspended 150 on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

