Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 24

12:02 a.m. — Drug Activity 400 block of Stelton Road.

12:04 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 1500 block of Alameda Drive.

1:06 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 700 block of West Second Street.

6:26 a.m. — Property Damage Crash West Main Street and North Allison Avenue.

7:36 a.m. — Breaking and Entering 100 block of Omalee Drive.

8:31 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 300 block of West Main Street.

8:55 a.m. — Theft 700 block of North King Street.

10:38 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 900 block of North Detroit Street.

11:05 a.m. — 911 Hang Up 1500 block of Deeanne Drive.

11:58 a.m. — Missing Person 1600 block of Seneca Drive.

12:25 p.m. — Harassment 300 block of Kinsey Road.

12:42 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 600 block of North Detroit Street.

1:02 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

1:04 a.m. — Theft 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

1:38 a.m. — Theft 1900 block of Connecticut Drive.

2:18 a.m. — Harassment 1400 block of June Drive.

2:36 a.m. — Theft 400 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

3:16 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 600 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

3:31 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 1900 block of West Park Square.

3:40 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 200 block of West Main Street.

4:17 a.m. — Menacing 1000 block of Glen Kegley Drive.

4:34 a.m. — Drug Activity 1 block of North Detroit Street.

5:49 a.m. — Suspicious Person 80 block of West Second Street.

6:03 a.m. — Suspicious Person 60 block of South Orange Street.

6:03 a.m. — Drug Activity 60 block of South Orange Street.

6:07 a.m. — Holdup/Panic Alarm 200 block of West Main Street.

6:40 a.m. — Missing Person 600 block of9 West Second Street.

6:55 a.m. — Burglary 1000 block of Boston Court.

7:03 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 700 block of East Third Street.

7:18 a.m. — Fraud/Forgery 2500 block of Childers Drive.

7:21 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 100 block of North Allison Avenue.

7:32 a.m. — Personal Injury Crash 200 block of West Main Street.

7:59 a.m. — Burglary 800 block of Hamlet Drive.

9:21 a.m. — Business Check 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

9:48 a.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of East Market Street.

10:55 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 900 block of Mcdowell Street.

10:59 a.m. — Suspicious Person 30 block South Allison Avenue.