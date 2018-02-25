Fairborn Municipal Court

Jan. 30

Christopher J. Bibbs, 235 Euclid Ave., Fairborn, guilty OVI, $790 fines, 180 days, 110 suspended. Sixty days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. Three-years good behavior and no future similar violations. Three years supervised probation. Vehicle immobilized 90 days.

Feb. 1

Nicole L. Underwood, 4101 Keats Drive, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use of property, $465 fines, 30 days, 21 suspended. No future similar violations for two years banned from Meijer for two years. Jail suspended on condition of no new violations of law for next two years.

Casey L. Myers, 4080 Ranch Drive, Beavercreek, guilty possession of drugs, $515 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Jail and balance of sentence suspended on condition no new violations for two years.

Devaughn M. Walker, 143 W Hudson Ave., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $1,015 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. Supervised probation for up to two years. Banned from Verizon Wireless for two years, pay restitution.

Tabetha E. Clark, 1654 Huffman Ave., Dayton, guilty unauthorized use of property, $515 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years. Jail suspended on condition of no new violations of law by the defendant for the next two years.

Bryan T. Booth, 125 Douglas Drive, Lewisburg, guilty disorderly conduct, $515 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future violations for 27 months. Banned from Caddy’s Tap House for 27 months. Jail suspended on condition of no violations of law for next 27 months.

Crystal D. Abling, 246 State St., Fairborn, guilty petty theft, $1,015 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Jail suspended on the condition no further violations of law for the next two years.

Feb. 2

Melissa S. Lockhart, 41 N. Findlay St., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $1,015 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Banned from Wal-mart stores for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

