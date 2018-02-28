Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 25

12:18 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of South Whiteman Street.

12:42 a.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of North Detroit Street.

1:42 a.m. — Noise Complaint High and Lynn streets.

2:26 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 400 block of West Main Street.

2:34 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of Hospitality Drive.

4:16 a.m. — Robbery 700 block of Trumbull Street.

5:37 a.m. — Breaking and Entering 800 block of South Detroit Street.

8:03 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 1100 block of Frost Circle.

8:34 a.m. — Missing Person 200 block of Sycamore Street.

8:47 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 600 block of Vine Street.

9:57 a.m. — Disturbance 1900 block of Harris Lane.

12:57 a.m. — Drug Activity 300 block of Xenia Towne Square.

2:53 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash East Richard and Berwald drives.

3:10 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint 1600 block of Maumee Drive.

5:47 a.m. — Drug Activity 100 block of North Detroit Street.

7:14 a.m. — Drug Activity 700 block of North Detroit Street.

8:48 a.m. — Disturbance 600 block of West Second Street.

8:52 a.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of West Main Street.

9:11 a.m. — Noise Complaint North Stadium and South Stadium drives.

10:53 a.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of West Market Street.

Jan. 26

12:38 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 800 block of West Second Street.

6:29 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 70 block of West Third Street.

6:40 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 1900 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

6:52 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1900 block of Harner Drive.

6:55 a.m. — Suspicious Person Bellbrook Avenue and Walnut Street.

7:47 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1300 block of North Monroe Drive.

7:48 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 70 block of West Church Street.

9:08 a.m. — Criminal Damaging 100 block of South Galloway Street.

9:59 a.m. — Overdose 300 block of Xenia Towne Square.

10:29 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 2100 block of Minnesota Drive.