Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 26
11:27 a.m. — Personal Injury Crash 400 block of Ledbetter Road.
3:53 a.m. — Drug Activity 100 block of North Detroit Street.
4:42 a.m. — Harrassment 500 block of Montana Drive.
5:16 a.m. — Intoxicated Subject 1700 block of West Second Street.
5:28 a.m. — Theft 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive.
6:26 a.m. — Mental 100 block of Wilson Drive.
7:13 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1300 block of Burnett Drive.
7:22 a.m. — Mental Health Transport 100 block of Massie Drive.
7:25 a.m. — Noise Complaint 200 block of Cooper Lane.
7:31 a.m. — Noise Complaint 3100 block of Wyoming Drive.
8:10 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 1200 block of West Second Street.
8:26 a.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of East Church Street.
8:34 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle Tennessee and Illinois drives.
8:52 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of Stelton Road.
9:49 a.m. — Residential Alarm 30 block of North Allison Avenue.
9:56 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle Alabama and Colorado drives.
11:30 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 200 block of West Main Street.
Jan. 27
12:20 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of East Third Street.
12:22 a.m. — Theft 700 block of Trumbull Street.
12:38 a.m. — Burglary 900 block of Stewart Avenue.
1:04 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1000 block of South Monroe Street.
1:31 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1600 block of Arapaho Drive.
2:29 a.m. — Disturbance 400 block of West Main Street.
2:39 a.m. — Theft 2400 block of Mississippi Drive.
9:07 a.m. — Theft 200 block of Xenia Towne Square.
9:57 a.m. — Overdose 40 block of South Progress Drive.
12:24 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash 400 block of Walnut Street.
12:42 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 300 block of Bedford Avenue.
1:00 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of Country Club Drive.
2:54 a.m. — Burglary 700 block of Trumbull Street.
