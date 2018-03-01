Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 26

11:27 a.m. — Personal Injury Crash 400 block of Ledbetter Road.

3:53 a.m. — Drug Activity 100 block of North Detroit Street.

4:42 a.m. — Harrassment 500 block of Montana Drive.

5:16 a.m. — Intoxicated Subject 1700 block of West Second Street.

5:28 a.m. — Theft 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive.

6:26 a.m. — Mental 100 block of Wilson Drive.

7:13 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1300 block of Burnett Drive.

7:22 a.m. — Mental Health Transport 100 block of Massie Drive.

7:25 a.m. — Noise Complaint 200 block of Cooper Lane.

7:31 a.m. — Noise Complaint 3100 block of Wyoming Drive.

8:10 a.m. — Protection Order Violation 1200 block of West Second Street.

8:26 a.m. — Suspicious Person 300 block of East Church Street.

8:34 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle Tennessee and Illinois drives.

8:52 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of Stelton Road.

9:49 a.m. — Residential Alarm 30 block of North Allison Avenue.

9:56 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle Alabama and Colorado drives.

11:30 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 200 block of West Main Street.

Jan. 27

12:20 a.m. — Disturbance 200 block of East Third Street.

12:22 a.m. — Theft 700 block of Trumbull Street.

12:38 a.m. — Burglary 900 block of Stewart Avenue.

1:04 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1000 block of South Monroe Street.

1:31 a.m. — Suspicious Person 1600 block of Arapaho Drive.

2:29 a.m. — Disturbance 400 block of West Main Street.

2:39 a.m. — Theft 2400 block of Mississippi Drive.

9:07 a.m. — Theft 200 block of Xenia Towne Square.

9:57 a.m. — Overdose 40 block of South Progress Drive.

12:24 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash 400 block of Walnut Street.

12:42 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 300 block of Bedford Avenue.

1:00 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of Country Club Drive.

2:54 a.m. — Burglary 700 block of Trumbull Street.