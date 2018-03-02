Xenia Police Reports

Jan. 27

3:01 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 1400 block of West Second Street.

3:10 a.m. — Disturbance 600 block of Little Main Street.

3:27 a.m. — Juvenile Complaint 100 block of Hillcrest Street.

6:01 a.m. — Weapons/Shots Fired 700 block of East Third Street.

6:35 a.m. — Disturbance 100 block of Charles Street.

7:49 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 300 block of Kinsey Road.

9:10 a.m. — Suspicious Person 700 block of Colorado Drive.

10:03 a.m. — Unwanted Subject 1000 block of West Second Street.

Jan. 28

12:15 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 2100 block of Bellbrook Avenue.

12:41 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 100 block of Xenia Towne Square.

2:51 a.m. — Theft 60 block of South Progress Drive.

3:19 a.m. — Suspicious Vehicle 50 block of Hospitality Drive.

5:01 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1900 block of Harner Drive.

7:03 a.m. — Suspicious Person 100 block of Cooper Lane.

8:44 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 500 block of Home Avenue.

8:50 a.m. — Alarm at a Business/Bank 1200 block of North Monroe Drive.

9:45 a.m. — Crash With Unknown Injuries East Main and Douglas streets.

10:18 a.m. — Hit/Run Crash 1300 block of East Main Street, Xenia Township.

10:26 a.m. — Residential Alarm 600 block of Marshall Drive.

10:37 a.m. — Crash With Unknown Injuries 100 block of Ledbetter Road.

10:43 a.m. — Property Damage Crash 1700 block of Lower Bellbrook Road, Spring Valley Township.

10:48 a.m. — Criminal Damaging 1500 block of Greene Lake Drive.

11:37 a.m. — Domestic Dispute 1600 block of Alameda Drive.

11:45 a.m. — Personal Injury Crash 600 block of North Detroit Street.

12:01 a.m. — Harassment 60 block of South Whiteman Street.

12:58 a.m. — Breaking and Entering 40 block of East Main Street.

2:55 a.m. — Drug Activity 500 block of West Second Street.

3:34 a.m. — Suspicious Person 14 block of Rockwell Drive.