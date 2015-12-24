Fairborn Police Reports

Herald News Report
Dec. 21
8:13 a.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1200 block of Adams Street.
1:10 p.m. – Theft on the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
1:26 p.m. – Trespassing on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway; arrest made.
2:06 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
3:59 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Beaver Valley Road and New Germany Trebein Road.
4:34 p.m. – Crash – hit skip at South Central Avenue and East Doris Drive.
7:36 p.m. – Warrant without service on the 200 block of Wallace Drive.
8:56 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of Madison Street.
9:30 p.m. – Suspicious person at Maple Avenue and East Xenia Drive.
9:56 p.m. – Juvenile complaint on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.
11:21 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Gilbert Avenue.
Dec. 22
12:18 a.m. – Intoxicated subject on the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road; arrest made.
6:31 a.m. – Crash with personal injury on the 400 block of East Dayton Drive.
