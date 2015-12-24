Fairborn Police Reports

Herald News Report

Dec. 21

8:13 a.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1200 block of Adams Street.

1:10 p.m. – Theft on the 600 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

1:26 p.m. – Trespassing on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway; arrest made.

2:06 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

3:59 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Beaver Valley Road and New Germany Trebein Road.

4:34 p.m. – Crash – hit skip at South Central Avenue and East Doris Drive.

7:36 p.m. – Warrant without service on the 200 block of Wallace Drive.

8:56 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 400 block of Madison Street.

9:30 p.m. – Suspicious person at Maple Avenue and East Xenia Drive.

9:56 p.m. – Juvenile complaint on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

11:21 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Dec. 22

12:18 a.m. – Intoxicated subject on the 100 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road; arrest made.

6:31 a.m. – Crash with personal injury on the 400 block of East Dayton Drive.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

