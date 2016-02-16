Bellbrook students give back

Submitted photo

Students in the Bellbrook High School Partnerships for Success Club recently heard of a need for shelter items for St. Vincent de Paul. They decided to hold a “homeroom challenge” to see which classroom could bring in the most items to donate. The winning classroom donated 274 items and received donuts from Bill’s Donuts, which were donated by the donut shop. The total from Bellbrook High School was 1,128 items.

Partnerships for Success is a student-led community service club which partners with the Bellbrook Family Resource Center, the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District and the Bellbrook Chamber of Commerce. Members give back to the community by organizing Christmas in the Park, helping with Halloween in the Park, cooking for residents of the Greene County Housing Progam, donating to Coats for Kids, working at the Sugar Maple Festival, holding a Don’t Text & Drive campaign and installing the frisbee golf course at Bellbrook Middle School.