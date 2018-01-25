Renown pastor to speak at CU

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Mike Fabarez, senior pastor of Compass Bible Church in Aliso Viejo, Calif., will speak in chapel at Cedarville University Wednesday Jan. 31.

Fabarez founded Compass Bible Church in 2005 with the desire to create a Bible-teaching ministry in the heart of South Orange County. The church now has more than 3,000 members and two campuses.

Both Fabarez and his wife, Carlynn, grew up in Long Beach, Calif. Together, they attended high school and then Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where Fabarez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Bible and theology. He also holds a master’s degree from Talbot School of Theology and a Doctor of Ministry from Westminster Theological Seminary in California.

Fabarez is also an accomplished author, having published several books, the latest of which is “Raising Men Not Boys,” published in September 2017.

Fabarez broadcasts on the radio daily through his Bible-teaching ministry, Focal Point Radio Ministries. The program is heard on more than 700 stations throughout the United States.

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

