Why I write about God’s word

Now I know I might say the same thing over and over, but I’ve just got to keep on writing! The world is not paying any attention to what it says in the Bible. People are dying every day without Jesus. Sin has separated us from the Father, and Jesus is the only way back.

Jesus came to take away our sin when He suffered on the cross. He did that just because of the love He had for us. All we have to do is follow Him for just a little while, because we are not here very long. To take a chance on missing Heaven, which is going to be forever, is crazy.

The Bible says to trust in the Lord with all of your heart and not to lean on your own understanding (Proverbs 3:5). How much plainer can it be, coming from the very One that created man and everything good in the world. The devil is blinding so many people every day and it’s up to you and me to show them Jesus. He is the only way to travel, and since I’ve been walking with Jesus, there is nothing else I want.

Why would I want to follow the devil when the Bible says that hell was made for him and the angels that rebelled against God? Heaven is the place God has prepared for those that follow His Son Jesus. I am no longer OF this world even though I am still IN this world. I’m so glad Jesus saved me several years ago and I’m not turning around.

Now just think it over: If I turn around, what will I be turning to? Jesus came down to save you and me from the disaster that is to come. The Bible says that the man who will not follow Jesus is a fool. God’s Word gives us the way of escape from the wrath to come.

We choose our own road that we will travel. We have a free will and people choose not to follow Jesus because they don’t believe His Word. But God knows the beginning and the end and it’s up to us to choose where we want to spend eternity. God didn’t need any puppets—that wouldn’t make any sense—He gave us the freedom to choose His way or the devil’s.

The more I write these letters, the more excited I get knowing that I might help someone get to Heaven. I’ve got a one-track mind. I haven’t always been like this, but I read in the Bible that God knew me in my mother’s womb. He had plans for me before I even knew it! He let me go my own way for a while and then He got my attention.

I went through a lot of hard days because I was living my life for satan. But now I sing the song that John Newton wrote: Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now I’m found; was blind, but now I see. It was not happenstance that he wrote that song. Do you know the story of Newton’s life?

Newton was the captain of an English slave ship and a self-confessed sinner. But he later turned to God, renounced the slave trade, and entered the ministry. It’s not how one starts but how one ends that counts! How many people do you know that were living a life of hell on earth, but with God’s help they turned around and changed their course? It’s never too late. Just say, “Forgive me, Lord Jesus. I accept you with my whole heart.” That’s how you can experience His amazing grace.

If you read the Bible and live for Jesus, He will bless you even when trouble comes your way.The devil is always trying to lead us astray, but Jesus paid for our sins and He has promised to give us the victory. We must keep our eyes on Him.

Some people think I’m crazy, but I don’t care because I know the end of the story. He said that I should keep my eyes on Him and not on this world or on others. People will deceive me; satan tries to deceive me. But God says the devil is doomed and the wicked will pay for their evil ways.

Do you see why I write what God puts on my heart? It’s good stuff and I ain’t quittin’! I’m going to keep on writing until I leave this old world. This world may be a mess, but I don’t have to be! God bless you all.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff ia a local resident and guest columnist.