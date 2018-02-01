Nobody is supposed to perish

God sent His Son down to earth to save us from the wrath to come. Without Jesus we have no chance of eternal life in Heaven.

I know there are a lot of people that think I’m foolish for believing what I believe, but that’s okay. I don’t care what they think of me; I’m not going to hell. Yes, the Bible talks about a place like that—a place of eternal punishment. But since I turned to Jesus, I know I’m not going there!

God is the Creator of the whole world and everything good and perfect. He was pleased with His creation and loved mankind that He created in His image. Wow! Think of that—created in the image of a holy God. It doesn’t get any better than that, My Friends.

Please listen to the truth of the Bible. Some people say, “I can’t understand the Bible.” That’s not true; God would not make His Word too difficult to understand if He wants us to make it to Heaven.

It’s all about love. Jesus came to walk with us and to let us know that we can still be forgiven through the power that is in His name. I’m so glad that I’m on my way to Heaven and nothing is going to stop me. I’m following Jesus because nobody can do for me what He can. If you don’t understand the Bible, find someone to help you with it because that’s not a good enough excuse to miss Heaven.

When you know how the story ends and how good Heaven is going to be, it seems like anyone would want to go to Heaven. I’m so glad God has been with me these many years.

If I told you what I’ve been through in almost 80 years of life, it would blow your mind. But I can make it the rest of the way with Jesus, because He has never left me and I know He never will. You wonder why I’m so full of joy? It’s because I’m almost home. I was on my way to hell and then all of a sudden, I met Jesus and He forgave me and told me to follow Him. It was nothing I did; Jesus did it all! I’m no fool, I’m going to follow Him all the way to the Promised Land.

Can you imagine “forever”? Wow! No end to that beautiful place prepared for those who love God. Oh, what a God we serve; oh, what a love He has for us. God is love. I’m going to love Him and love you—the two greatest commandments, Jesus said.

I love to write about the love of God and the more I read His Word, the more I want to write or talk about Him. This world is passing away fast. I don’t care what people say, there is a God. We are all going to stand before Him one of these days. If you deny Jesus while on earth, the Bible says that you will be denied in the end. The fact that Jesus came to suffer and die is a serious matter and tomorrow is not promised to anybody. But the story didn’t end with His death. Resurrection power is available to anyone who believes and turns to God.

When I hear all the crazy stuff going on in our world today, I draw that much closer to Jesus. People will take you to hell with them, but I’m not going there. Hell wasn’t created for you and me, it was created for the devil and his rebellious angels and it is reserved for the wicked who do not obey God. I was created for His glory and I’m looking forward to seeing Him face to face and being in Heaven forever.

Come on, time is getting short. Don’t be left behind, because it will be hell on earth. I can’t quit writing. I will continue to write and write until I know that the message is out there that Jesus is the Way. I won’t stop writing and sharing about Jesus Christ my Savior until I go home to Heaven.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and weekly religious columnist.

