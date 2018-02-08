Inspirational Message

These verses in Hebrews introduce to us a series of “let us” statements that encourage us in living the Christian life. These important phrases are the results of the confidence and access we now have as believers who follow Jesus.

First, “…let us draw near to God with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith…” (Hebrews 10:22) Jesus made a way for you and me to have access to the Father. He is the bridge of salvation, which now allows us an audience, through prayer, with God. Come to him daily believing and trusting him for whatever it is you need and he can accomplish it.

Second, “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” (Hebrews 10:23) What happens to you if you take your hands off the steering wheel of your car? If your alignment is off by just a little, you will naturally drift to the right or left. As Christians, we need to stay on the path God has for us, trusting in His control of all things.

Third, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds.” (Hebrews 10:24) The Holy Spirit lives the life of Jesus through us so that we may love and show kindness to others. Trust the Spirit to live through you and see his supernatural love pour out to others.

Fourth, “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing…” (Hebrews 10:24a) In the age of technology there is nothing like meeting face-to-face with others. Relationships are so important to the follower of Christ. Give your life away to others and let others give to you.

Fifth, “…but let us encourage one another…” (Hebrews 10:25b) “Encourage” means “to inspire with courage, spirit, or confidence.” We live in a very difficult and challenging world at times. Fear and discouragement can get the best of anyone at different times in life. As followers of Christ, we have the great privilege to inspire each other with God’s courage, God’s Spirit, and God’s confidence.

These are five “let us” statements that you and I can do regularly as we seek to honor and obey the Lord Jesus Christ.

“… Since we have confidence to enter the Most Holy Place by the blood of Jesus…and since we have a great priest over the house of God…” — Hebrews 10:19-21

By William “Carey” Northington

William “Carey” Northington of One Master Ministries in Xenia can be contacted at OneMaster.org.

