Devotional: Listen carefully

“Consider carefully what you hear,” he continued. “With the measure you use, it will be measured to you – and even more.” (Mark 4:24)

How important hearing is! Our ears receive information all the time and yet do we use that information wisely? Do we receive the correct information? The Word of God is information we must hear and use. When that is done we are blessed with more and a blessed life. When we ignore God in our life we are open to all kinds of deceptions and courses that lead away from Him. God’s wisdom in His Word, if heeded, can save us from many pitfalls as we journey through life.

Discernment is a necessity in life. Our prayer must be for our God to give us discernment with everything we hear. May He help us understand the truth and apply it to our life. Yes, let our ears and mind be open but with the wisdom of God present to discern the truth. May we live in the Truth – the Truth of Jesus as part of our life.

Heavenly Father, the world buzzes with information and we need Your help to discern what is important and what is not. We thank You that You have led us many times to information that has helped us. You have selected for us that is important. We thank You for that eternally. Help us to consider carefully what we hear and use what is truth to Your glory. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_Forsberg-1.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.