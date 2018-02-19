Local LDS names new bishop

XENIA — Eric Barnes has been named the new bishop of the Xenia Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His counselors are Teg McBride and Scott Graham.

Barnes was born and raised outside in Pompey, N.Y. He and his wife, Effie, are converts to the church. They have four children ranging in age from five to 15. He is a nephrologist with Renal Physicians in Kettering.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve the Lord in the Xenia ward,” he said. “What a privilege it is to help others to come unto Christ and receive all the blessings he has in store for them.”

McBride was born in Boise, Idaho and grew up in Portland, Ore. His wife, Rebecca, is a convert to the church and was baptized by McBride in 2002. He served as a missionary for the church in Munich, Germany for two years. He and his wife have three children aged seven, 10 and 13. McBride is a psychologist in the Air Force.

Graham was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah as was his wife, DaShelle. He served as a missionary in Osorno, Chile. They have four children. One lives at home while the other three are students at Brigham Young University. One of the children has served a mission to Guatemala and another is awaiting a mission call. Graham is a computer engineering professor at the Air Force Institute of Technology.

The Xenia Ward meets at 3072 Shakertown Road in Beavercreek and services begin 1 p.m. It is one of nine congregations in the Dayton East Stake of the LDS Church.