Devotional: The amazing increase

“He also said, ‘This is what the kingdom of God is like. A man scatters seed on the ground. Night and day, whether he sleeps or gets up, the seed sprouts and grows, though he does not know how. All by itself the soil produces grain…’” (Mark 4:26-28a)

Here is the Amazing Grace of God at work. No effort of humankind can duplicate this work within the individual soul. God makes His own. He is the one who empowers for life eternal. He is the one who builds His Kingdom. Only those enter who are created by Him through the means that He uses. How this is actually done, and why not all souls become part of His Kingdom, only He knows. The Holy Spirit brings the increase to God’s Forever Family and productivity on earth of godly lives.

Within the message here is the calling of all believers to be heralds of the Good News of Jesus Christ – the Seed. He is the Way, Truth and Life that brings about the crop of God. He is the one that we must scatter in the world that all may know God’s love. He is the one who brings Eternal Life with our God and godly living while here on this earth. What follower of Jesus does not want to produce for Him? God’s Amazing Grace is for that also.

Heavenly Father, we can never ponder enough Your Amazing Grace to us that has made us a part of Your Forever Family. In our thanksgiving enable us to spread the Good News of Your Son in word and deed so that all Your children can be brought in to Your Heaven. Help us be better witnesses, scattering Your Seed, Jesus, Who brings about that amazing increase to Your Kingdom. In His name. Amen.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

