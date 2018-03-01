Devotional: The power of Jesus

Pastor Robert Forsberg

“For Jesus said to this him, ‘Come out of this man, you evil spirit!” (Mark 5:8)

The power of Jesus over every area of human existence is awesome to contemplate. Nothing can stand against Him. That includes the gates of hell and all its hosts. Everything else surrounding this demon possessed man is secondary to the fact of Jesus’ power. This is the power of Jesus for our lives. This is the power we want possessing our lives – the awesome power of God. His power is the power to truly live a life of freedom – freedom from bondage to sin, death and the devil.

Do we really know what it is like to be in bondage or possessed by something or someone? Some know this to well and the horror of it. Evil continues to stalk this world. Evil continues to bind people to its ways. Often times it succeeds in its evil work as it did on February 14, in Florida at the Parkland School – a horrific act, evil in every way – that extinguished 17 young lives and injured many others. If only Jesus could have been introduced to this young man’s life. Jesus has the power to make things different by driving out such evil from a person. Jesus came into a world of sin and darkness to expose it with His light but He didn’t stop there. He also brought the power of God to bear. That power is here for us as we trust Him.

Heavenly Father, we need Your awesome power to hold our lives together. We need Your light more and more as the world grows darker and darker. We live in this war with its daily battles. Bring Your power to bear on us for good. Bring Your power to bear for this world to be saved. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_Forsberg.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.