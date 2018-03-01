Remember the days of Noah

When God created man, everything was perfect. God walked with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. It was a beautiful paradise and God was pleased with what He created. Why Adam and Eve wanted to disobey a holy God is beyond our understanding, but they listened to the Deceiver—Satan—and sinned against the One who had given them everything.

Sin took hold of the world and God put Adam and Eve out of the Garden. I know the devil was pleased and laughing about it, but he forgets that he himself is doomed to hell one day. As time went by, mankind became so evil that their actions continually opposed a Holy God. People went mad and wild and it got worse and worse

In the days of Noah, people were evil and God’s wrath was burning toward His creation. Noah found favor with God and God chose him to build an ark for the coming flood. People laughed at Noah for 120 years, but when the rains came, Noah and his family and all the animals got on board and God closed the door. Many say it was a cruel thing God did when He drowned all those people, but I say, “Hey, God created us in the first place and He can do what He wants to do.” God is holy, but man followed the devil and became evil.

Look around the world today. Isn’t it much the same as it was in the days of Noah? The Messiah—the Savior, the Promised One, God’s Son—was mentioned from Genesis all the way through the Old Testament and into the New Testament, and He arrived in the form of Jesus the Christ. I just can’t believe the world is as evil as it is, but God has given us the solution for sin in His Son who saves us.

Can you imagine how many people have been born and passed from this earth?

But evil is still present today just like it was way back then. Remember Sodom and Gomorrah when God rained down fire from Heaven and destroyed those cities because of their sinful deeds? And there are other examples in the Bible that prove that God will not put up with evil very long. There is punishment for those who do evil. In fact, we are all doomed because of the sin that began with Adam and Eve, but Jesus came to make a way for us to get back to the holy Father. It’s not a pretty picture of what Jesus went through for you and me, but that’s what love is. Jesus came down to save me from the wrath to come, because the Bible says a Judgment Day is coming and Jesus is the only way out.

I was a sinner, but by the amazing grace of God I was forgiven and given a home in Heaven. God is going to do away with evil in due time. The Bible says it will be over in the twinkling of an eye. People don’t believe the Bible and they’ll pay for it in hell forever. God doesn’t send anyone to hell; we go there on our own free will. Heaven or hell, we have a choice and where we go after we leave here will be forever.

I write these letters to try and get somebody to turn from their wicked ways and turn to Jesus to follow Him.

By Charlie Huff

Charlie Huff is a local resident and guest columnist.

