Dead or alive

“He went in and said to them, ‘Why all this commotion and wailing? The child is not dead but asleep.’ But they laughed at him.” (Mark 5:39-40a)

When you’re dead, you’re dead. Certainly, Jairus’ daughter was dead. Everyone knew that but they didn’t know the power of the one who had come to help. He was the Great Physician. He never lost a patient and He would not lose this one. The people laughed at the prospect of raising this little child to life. Yes, it was hard to have faith strong enough for that. Fortunately, there wasn’t any need of faith in this instance. Jesus simply acted out of His compassion.

Would we have laughed too? If Jesus had gotten there just a little sooner maybe then this little girl could be saved but not after she was dead. The power of Jesus knows no bounds, however. Why make any commotion about anything when He is around? Why question our situation when we know Him as our Lord and Savior? We are in His care at all times and He has prepared a place for us to be with Him eternally. No, we won’t laugh at that. We praise Him!

Heavenly Father, we may laugh but it is at the ignorance around us about Your Son. How few people really know You. How few really depend on You for life. Thank You for the gift of Your Son who is our all in all. Thank You Jesus for being with us always. In Your name. Amen.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_Forsberg-2.jpg

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.