Devotional: All are workers

“Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field.’” (Matthew 9:37-38)

Jesus is never satisfied with the work of the kingdom. There is always more to do, more people to draw into His presence. At this early stage of Jesus’ ministry, He began to teach the disciples that they were an important part of what He was doing. They, and followers of His down through the centuries, would always find a harvest field of souls ready to be guided into God’s Kingdom. The work of God’s drawing Grace never ends. It is a sign of God’s true compassion and caring for His creation. He is not willing to see any lost.

Here is where the sandal hits the road for the Christian. We are all a part of the never ending love of God reaching into the world to save His creation. We are an essential part of sharing the Good News with the lost. We are called for this. It is part of our salvation. It is part of our purpose in the Christian life. We may think that this is up to the so called “professionals” but that is not the case. We all are responsible to live and share the Good News of God through Jesus Christ. It is a responsibility we cannot avoid, and indeed, who would want too. It is one of the joys of following Jesus.

Heavenly Father, the joy of Your sending Your Son to save us is followed by the joy we have in sharing Him. Help us live for Him and share Him with authority and boldness to a world that is lost. Let Your Grace work enabling us to tell the story of Your Love.

By Pastor Robert Forsberg

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.

