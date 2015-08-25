Kettering Medical Center hosting baby fair

Greene County News Report

KETTERING – Kettering Medical Center is offering the public an opportunity to tour its newly expanded Level III B Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) during the hospital’s Baby Fair, taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 in the hospital’s Nelson Conference Center on the lower level. Kettering Medical Center is located at 3535 Southern Boulevard in Kettering.

“Since we transitioned to a Level III B Obstetric and NICU Service in 2012, we have experienced an increase in need for our high-risk pregnancy and obstetric services,” said Miriam Cartmell, administrative director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Kettering Medical Center. “This expansion allows us to care for more patients coping with high-risk pregnancies and fragile infants.”

Both units provide advanced care in one location for patients coping with high-risk pregnancies and fragile infants. The state-of-the-art mother and baby suites offer a peaceful setting to introduce the baby to family and friends. The NICU serves all Kettering Health Network maternity centers.

Also at the Baby Fair, members of the hospital’s security team will inspect car seats in the parking lot across from Kettering Medical Center. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four parents do not properly use child restraints. Often installation is incorrect or the wrong type of seat is being used for the child’s height, weight or age. For these children, the safety seat may not be protecting them the way it should.

The event is free and open to the public, and includes things parents need to know to prepare for the arrival of their new baby. Attendees can tour Kettering’s maternity unit with its mother and baby suites, visit retail booths, talk to baby doctors and sign up for childbirth classes. To help reduce infant sleep-related deaths, maternity department nurses are providing a demonstration on how to provide a safe sleeping environment for your baby. The fair also features food, entertainment and prizes.

Dads can test their skill at maneuvering a baby stroller in the Dads Derby. Contestants will push a stroller with a baby doll inside through a timed obstacle course of four stations, where they will have to:

Pack the bag for the hospital (must include the top five necessary items or lose time);

change the baby doll’s diaper;

place the baby doll in the car seat;

drink milk from the baby bottle.

Winners will receive a $50 gift certificate to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

During the event, parents can check out the latest baby gear at the Babies”R”Us Runway Show. Moms and dads will demonstrate travel systems, diaper bags and baby carriers.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.