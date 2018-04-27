Three vying for clerk of courts seat

GREENE COUNTY — After Terri Mazur retired at the end of 2017 from the Greene County Clerk of Courts position following 21 years of service, Cyndi Pauwels, Alexander Blaschak and AJ Williams are vying to be elected to the seat during the Primary Elections Tuesday, May 8.

According to www.co.greene.oh.us, the clerk of courts is responsible for filing, docketing, indexing and preserving all court pleading for civil , felony criminal and domestic relation cases, collecting court revenue as well as money obtained through the Auto Title Division and maintaining files for the District of Court of Appeals. The clerk additionally can issue writs to complete court orders such as summons, subpoenas, arrest warrants and can sign the death warrant in capital murder cases.

The elected individual will run for a four-year term.

Williams is currently serving as the interim clerk of courts but is hoping to grasp the position. He was sworn-in one minute past midnight Jan. 1. He was appointed by the Greene County Commissioners to serve as the interim clerk in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Blashak is currently a senior at Wright State University studying political science and sociology and is expected to graduate in spring 2018. According to his website, blaschakforclerk.com, he attended meetings at Xenia Republican Women’s Club, Beavercreek Republican Woman’s Club and The Greene County Tea Party throughout this election season.

Pauwels has worked in the criminal justice system as a police/fire dispatcher, deputy clerk at the municipal and federal court level as well as a liaison between schools, social service agencies, law enforcement and the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.