Remembering Lewis Sides

XENIA — Born in North Caroline Lewis Sides was recognized there as a veteran carriage maker. He came to Xenia in 1870 with his wife and children, where he continued the trade. He invented the double rim for wheels, a great improvement for carriages which meant that the carriage wheels could take more of a beating on the cobbled streets and country roads of the Civil War era. He and his wife Martha are buries in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Xenia.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

