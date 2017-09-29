Posted on by

Remembering Jennie Cowan


By Joan Baxter

XENIA — Jennie Cowan lived with her family in Tennessee in the late 18th century when a band of Shawnee Indians killed her husband and brought her to Old Chillicothe as a slave to a Shawnee woman. After seven years she was able to escape to Detroit where she secured help to go to Fort Pitt and thence to Maysville, Ky. She went back to Tennessee and married a settler. She was also held by a band of Cherokees for two years before she finally returned to her normal life.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

