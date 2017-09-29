Remembering Jennie Cowan

XENIA — Jennie Cowan lived with her family in Tennessee in the late 18th century when a band of Shawnee Indians killed her husband and brought her to Old Chillicothe as a slave to a Shawnee woman. After seven years she was able to escape to Detroit where she secured help to go to Fort Pitt and thence to Maysville, Ky. She went back to Tennessee and married a settler. She was also held by a band of Cherokees for two years before she finally returned to her normal life.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.