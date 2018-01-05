Remembering George Ormsby

XENIA — Professor George Ormsby was born in 1820. He was pleased to say he saw Lafayette in Massachusetts at the age of four. After the death of his mother, he lived with his grandparents in New Hampshire then later to Newark, Ohio. He cut trees and cleared land to earn money to attend Granville College (now Dennison). He graduated from Farmers College at Hamilton. In 1861 he was appointed superintendent of the Xenia public schools, a position he held until 1878. He published several books of geography.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

