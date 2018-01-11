Remembering Harry Higgins

XENIA — Harry Higgins held the position of Postmaster for the City of Xenia for nearly 14 years when he retired in 1948. Born in Spring Valley, he spent most of his working years in Xenia. Prior to becoming Postmaster, he served four years an s a deputy collector of internal revenue in the treasury department. His first employment was a Clark with the engineer’s maintenance department of the Pennsylvania Railroad and later he was in the men’s retail clothing business in Xenia. Subsequently he was auditor for the Xenia Shoe company had served as bookkeeper for the H.E. Schmidt Company

By Joan Baxter