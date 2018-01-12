Remembering Joanne Layne

BEAVERCREEK — Joanne Layne made everything seem like fun, from routine chores to special events. She loved festivals, riding on parade floats and serving as a hostess in the Galloway Log House of the Greene County Historical Society. She greeted everyone with a big smile and an invitation to enjoy the fire burning in the hearth. This Beavercreek resident enjoyed life to the fullest; being sure those around here were enjoying themselves as she spread the sunshine of her always cheerful demeanor.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

