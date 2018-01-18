Pelosi: ‘Bonuses pathetic’

Democrat House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California calls the avalanche of corporate business bonuses in the wake of the Republican tax reform legislation “pathetic” and “crumbs.”

In 2011, she describes $40 tax reduction steps as wonderful and positively exciting. If she remains the image and voice of Democrats in the House, she is an absolute gift to the GOP as the 2018 midterm elections approach.

For all their posturing and claiming to care about the less fortunate among us, I believe they literally fear social and economic advancement by those working hard to improve their day-to-day living conditions and economic upward, more prosperous advancement.

I believe the Democrats (even though they never admit it) need and want a permanent underclass which they consider to be their rock-solid voting base. When that begins to change, as it already has started to occur, they shudder and quake. Hence, Pelosi’s comment on corporate and business bonuses as crumbs.

It was almost hilarious to observe the facial expressions of Rep. Denny Hoyer and Sen. Dick Durbin sitting on either side of President Trump in last week’s bi-partisan White House meeting discussing issues on immigration, the wall project and DACA – the ‘dreamers” situation, among other topics. Watching this open and unprecedented live TV event, one could envision the “woodshed” experience that Hoyer would get from Pelosi and Durbin would get from Schumer if they even appeared to cooperate with Trump in any way whatsoever on these issues.

It is both sad and dangerous for our country to attempt real, genuine governance in the current and long-standing partisan hostility in the world today. Our country must and should be the highest priority and duty of our American government; yes, by all three branches – Executive, Legislative, and Judicial – supposedly our three co-equal entities as prescribed by the Constitution.

The Washington, D.C. “beltway crowd” has descended into open-warfare and a partisan “gotcha” game of despicable hatred. This must stop. There are far too many truly important and dangerous challenges which must be addressed, for America and the world in 2018 and beyond.

Just to enumerate a few: North Korea, Iran, Putin, Islamic Jihad, U.S. National Debt (on-going in excess of $1,000,000-per-second) energy policy, world trade, U.S. infrastructure, and a few others, all of which, directly or indirectly impact America every single day.

Churchill one said: “The American democracy is possibly the worst form of government that exists, but it is better than all the others!”

God Bless America.

By Dean Gordin

Dean Gordin is a local resident and guest columnist.

