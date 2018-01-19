Remembering Olive Huston

XENIA — Olive Huston was born in New Jasper Township, she graduated from Wittenberg University to become a teacher. After a 25 year career, she took an interest in local politics. In 1961, she became the first women to be elected to the Xenia City Commission and in 1963, the first female mayor of the city, a position she held for six years. She was director of the Women’s Division of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and State President of the Ohio Federation of Business and Professional Women.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

