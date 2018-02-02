Remembering Ennis Warrick

WILBERFORCE — Ennis Warrick was born in 1887, he was one of the few African-Americans to earn a commission as an Army Officer during World War I. He had previously earned degrees from Wilberforce University and the University of Wisconsin. He served as president of the East St. Louis Chapter of the National Urban League. Between 1922 and 1956 he was on the faculty of Wilberforce and later Central State. He served as the Chrisman of Athletics during the years that Wilberforce was listed as having one of the nation’s leading Afro-American college football teams.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historic columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historic columnist.