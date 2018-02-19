Remembering William Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE — Although Englishman William Wilberforce never came to the United States, his name is frequently heard because Wilberforce University was name in his honor. He was born in England in 1759 and won a seat in Parliament. He became a member of the Abolitionist Society and began to decry slavery and slave trading. He spent his life trying to convince others that slavery was immoral. He said “If you believe in Christianity, tell me how you can support the slave trade”. He is credited with saving hundreds of men and women from slavery.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.