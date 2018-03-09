Remembering Georgia Boothby

XENIA — Georgia Boothby graduated from, Wilmington College. Her first teaching position was in Jefferson Township, where she taught in a one-room school. There were nine children in her class, ranging from age five to just a few months younger than the teacher, herself. She remained in that school system for ten years before going to Jefferson County where she taught for ten years. She then taught at Central Jr. High in Xenia for twelve years and at West Jr. High for three. Her teaching career extended over a period of 38 years before she retired in 1968.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

