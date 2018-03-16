Remembering Rufus Mullen

XENIA — Rufus Mullen is perhaps best remembered for his partnership with Edward Wood in the Wood and Mullen Barber Shop. After the partnership was dissolved, Mr. Mullen continued to work in the business located in the first block of South Detroit Street in downtown Xenia. In addition to cutting hair, he was in the wholesale cigar and tobacco business for over twenty years. He sold the Xenia Barber Shop and opened a shop in Dayton. He is buried in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

