Kingdom work — Put your hand on the bucket

1 Chronicles 17:25 “For You, O my God, have revealed to Your servant that You will build for him a house; therefore Your servant has found courage to pray before You.”

“Daddy, can I help?”

Many young children have uttered these words throughout the years. What good father has ignored a son or daughter who desired to contribute to the work at hand?

Rooted in my mind are many fond memories of our family laboring in our yard. Ten acres and numerous farm animals create a lot of work and as a family we spent many weeknights and Saturdays working together to keep up with the chores. Mowing grass, raking leaves, mucking stalls, hauling buckets of water, and toting bales of hay kept us busy and strong. We gave appropriate chores to each of you children, and even the youngest of you wanted to get into the act.

Often the smallest would ask the question, “Daddy, can I help?” Dad would comply by scooping them into the wheelbarrow or by placing a pudgy hand on the handle of a 10-gallon bucket so he or she could “help” carry it. Of course, these jobs were much too big for a small boy or girl but by walking with their father they felt like they were contributing though Dad was the one who actually carried the weight.

David, the Shepherd King of Israel, desired to build a house in which God’s glory could reside. He loved the Lord with all of his heart, soul, and mind and wanted to make His fame known in Israel and throughout the world. But the prophet Nathan reported God’s message to the enthusiastic king: David wouldn’t be the one to build this glorious temple. He had been a man of war. Instead the honor would belong to his son, Solomon.

Not to be deterred, David decided to do everything he could to be part of this grand undertaking. He wanted to have his “hand on the bucket,” so he spent the rest of his days preparing for the construction of God’s house. He gathered tons of iron, bronze, stones, cedar logs, gold, and silver, along with workmen, artisans, masons, and carpenters. David prepared much of what Solomon would need for the work to begin. David did what he could and God blessed him. Instead of building the house for God, God did what David could never have done and built a royal house for David. Many years later the Savior of the world, Jesus Christ, was born through King David’s descendants.

Over the years many of God’s children have wanted to be part of God’s kingdom work. They see the great things God is doing and want to participate. But realizing their weakness all they can do is cry,“Daddy, can I help?”

Our gracious Father hears these pleas and answers. He tenderly allows us to contribute to what He is doing as we surrender ourselves to Him, obey His commands, and wait patiently in faith. In this way even the smallest of God’s children are able to participate in His great and mighty deeds.

There is still much kingdom work to be done. Do you want to help? Even if you feel small and weak, ask what you can do, and place your “hand on the bucket.” Let your Heavenly Father do the heavy lifting. And you will smile when you see what great things God accomplishes. — Love, Mama

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_sheridanS-2.jpg

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.