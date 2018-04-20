Strong winds and firm foundations

Matthew 7:25 “And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and slammed against that house; and yet it did not fall, for it had been founded on the rock.”

The week of April 3rd was quite a doozy!

Tuesday afternoon high-speed winds raced through our area uprooting trees, demolishing barns, and flinging roof shingles in the air like clay pigeons for target practice. Numerous friends and family are still grappling with the aftermath while trying to move forward with the daily grind of life.

Friday we attended a funeral for one of our favorite auction goers, known affectionately to us as #68. Easter Sunday our friend died, allegedly at the hands of two thugs. This kind and helpful man who stood front row buying furniture at our auction last Friday was found murdered in his home two days later.

How does one survive these and other types of violent life storms? Sitting on a hillside surrounded by great crowds of people Jesus answered this question with a story.

Once there were two builders looking for a place to build their homes. The first builder chose a spot on the seashore. The second builder took a little more time considering the spot for his home. He finally settled on a large rock.

Things went along splendidly until one day the winds picked up. A terrible storm passed through the area and slammed against the two houses mercilessly. The rain beat down and the floodwaters rose. In the morning the house on the sand was in a shambles. The foundation had given way and everything collapsed. On the other hand, the house built on the rock, though also battered by the strong winds, escaped the rising floods and remained standing.

The crowds listened intently as Jesus went on to explain the meaning of His story. Those who hear the words of God but do not act on them are like the foolish man who built his house on the sand. These cannot withstand the storms of life that are sure to come. But those who hear God’s words and obey have built their life on a firm foundation. When winds blow their faith will be proven, and they will survive the storm.

Today many follow the call of the world and seek for stability in riches, status, family, education, and more. None of these can withstand the strongest of winds that are sure to blow. One large medical bill can demolish a savings account. Slander can topple an important status. A betrayal can disrupt the best of families. A new invention requires more education. And none of these can protect or assure you of your eternal destination.

There is only one place where your foundation will remain firm no matter what blows your way. This is Jesus Christ Himself! Those who hear and obey His words have built their lives on solid ground. Disaster and even death may come, but it will not touch this wise builder’s soul. This person’s eternal home in heaven is secure and nothing can separate him or her from God’s love – not even a doozy of a week! — Love Mama

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_SheridanS-1.jpg

By Sandra Sheridan

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.

Sandra Sheridan is a Midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.