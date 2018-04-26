Letter to the editor

Candidate information

Editor:

The League of Women Voters recently invited candidates in contested, primary races for District 10 Representative to Congress, State Representative for the 73rd District, and Greene County Commission to participate in a taping session.

Interviews of candidates who participated are available at www.MVCC.VieBit.com. Click on Meet the Candidates 2018. Additional information about voting and reasons for supporting State Issue 1 may be found at the League web site, LWVDayton.org.

— Sandra McHugh, Yellow Springs